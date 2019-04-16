ParentsCanada

2 min Read22 quintessential Canadian activities to do this summer
From coast to coast, here are 22 things to do and see right here in your own Canadian backyard.
3 min ReadHow to baby proof your home
While it's not possible to make your home completely baby-proof, there are lots of things you can do to make it as safe as possible.
4 min ReadParents, Let Yourselves Off the Hook for Screen Time
It's easy to worry about how much time your kiddo spends in front of the television, tablet or computer during physical distancing. One expert tells us why you shouldn't overthink it.
2 min ReadApricot, Sriracha And Ginger-Glazed Meatballs
These meatballs are tangy and sweet with a little bit of heat. Serve them on toothpicks at your potluck or over rice for family dinner.