Canadian summer activities
Family Life

2 min Read

22 quintessential Canadian activities to do this summer

From coast to coast, here are 22 things to do and see right here in your own Canadian backyard.

ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada

Annual Guide for New Parents

Annual Guide for New Parents

If you're expecting a new addition (or if you've just welcomed one!), this magazine has your name on it. Chock-full of tips, tricks and advice for pregnancy and the early months of parenthood, it's a must-read for all new moms and dads. Enjoy!

Time To Gear Up For The Holidays - Parents Canada
Family Life

3 min Read

Summer safety 101
Amy Bielby

Amy Bielby
Time To Gear Up For The Holidays - Parents Canada
School

3 min Read

Are Sleepovers Good Or Bad?
Louise Gleeson and Catherine Daye

Louise Gleeson and Catherine Daye
Time To Gear Up For The Holidays - Parents Canada
Toddler

3 min Read

How to tell if a late walker is a cause for concern
Abigail Cukier

Abigail Cukier
Time To Gear Up For The Holidays - Parents Canada
Toddler

3 min Read

5 Reasons to Potty-Train in the Summer Months
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Time To Gear Up For The Holidays - Parents Canada
Family Life

2 min Read

3 Tech Tools For Capturing Your Family History
Marc Saltzman

Marc Saltzman
Time To Gear Up For The Holidays - Parents Canada
Family Life

3 min Read

Best Road Trip Apps for Summer Adventures
Marc Saltzman

Marc Saltzman
Family Life

2 min Read

22 quintessential Canadian activities to do this summer
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada

Family Life

3 min Read

5 Screen-Free Ways to Use Your Smartphone This Summer
Katie Dupuis, Editor-in-Chief

Katie Dupuis, Editor-in-Chief

Food

2 min Read

Sticky Korean Beef
Claire Tansey

Claire Tansey

Family Life

5 min Read

Gifts Our Favourite TV Dads Would Want for Father’s Day
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada

Expecting

3 min Read

36 Adorable Barbie-Inspired Baby Names
Katie Dupuis

Katie Dupuis

Food

< 1 min Read

Muffuletta
Julie Van Rosendaal

Julie Van Rosendaal

Toddler

3 min Read

The Benefits of Playing Pretend
Kari Reinhardt

Kari Reinhardt

Food

2 min Read

Steak frites and key lime pie
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada

School

3 min Read

Make reading fun for your school-aged child
Dilia Narduzzi

Dilia Narduzzi

Preschool

3 min Read

Help end meltdowns with meditation
Sarah Niman

Sarah Niman

expecting

3 min Read

36 Adorable Barbie-Inspired Baby Names
Katie Dupuis

Katie Dupuis

harried-looking mother holding baby on mat leave
expecting

3 min Read

6 tips for surviving your maternity leave
Anchel Krishna

Anchel Krishna

toddler boy in white cowboy hat rides a grey toy rocking horse
expecting

2 min Read

Top Baby Names In 2023
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada

10 Signs Of Pregnancy - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

10 signs of pregnancy
Erin Dym

Erin Dym

Baby Names That Translate To Love - ParentsCanada
expecting

< 1 min Read

20 Baby names that translate to “love”
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada

Stages Of Fetal Development - Parents Canada
expecting

3 min Read

Stages of fetal development
Karon West, R.N.

Karon West, R.N.

Is A Waterbirth Right For You? - Parents Canada
expecting

3 min Read

Is A Waterbirth Right For You?
Amy Bielby

Amy Bielby

Book Excerpt - Parents Canada
expecting

11 min Read

“Send Me Into the Woods Alone” Book Excerpt: A Million Hands in One Vagina
Erin Pepler

Erin Pepler

9 Tips For Getting Ready For Baby - Parents Canada
expecting

4 min Read

9 Tips for Getting Ready for Baby
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada

When To Call The Doctor During Pregnancy - Parents Canada
expecting

< 1 min Read

When To Call the Doctor During Pregnancy
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada

Second And Third Trimester And Pregnancy Myths - Parents Canada
expecting

4 min Read

Second and Third Trimester and Pregnancy Myths
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada

Nutrition And Exercise During Pregnancy - Parents Canada
expecting

3 min Read

Nutrition and Exercise During Pregnancy
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada

Managing Morning Sickness During The First Trimester - Parents Canada
expecting

4 min Read

Managing morning sickness during the first trimester
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada

20+ Essential Items For A New Baby - Parents Canada
expecting

< 1 min Read

20+ Essential Items for a New Baby
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada

What You Need To Know About Gestational Diabetes - Parents Canada
expecting

4 min Read

What you need to know about gestational diabetes
Lauren Davidson

Lauren Davidson

Celebrity-Inspired Baby Names - ParentsCanada
expecting

< 1 min Read

30 Celebrity-Inspired Baby Names
Vanessa Milne

Vanessa Milne

Disney-Inspired Baby Names - ParentsCanada
expecting

2 min Read

75 Disney-Inspired Baby Names
Vanessa Milne

Vanessa Milne

Baby Names From 1950s - ParentsCanada
expecting

< 1 min Read

20 Baby Names from the 1950s that are Back in Style
Vanessa Milne

Vanessa Milne

How To Save Up For A Mat Leave - Parents Canada
expecting

3 min Read

How to save up for a mat leave
Sarah Sawler

Sarah Sawler

50 Baby Names Inspired By Places - Parents Canada
expecting

< 1 min Read

50 Baby Names Inspired by Places
Vanessa Milne

Vanessa Milne

One-Syllable Baby Names - ParentsCanada
expecting

< 1 min Read

30 One-Syllable Baby Names
Vanessa Milne

Vanessa Milne

Unisex Baby Names - ParentsCanada
expecting

< 1 min Read

30 Unisex Baby Names
Vanessa Milne

Vanessa Milne

Canada’s Top 100 Baby Names In 2020 - ParentsCanada
expecting

< 1 min Read

Canada’s Top 100 Baby Names in 2020
Vanessa Milne

Vanessa Milne

Baby Names That Have Stood The Test Of Time - ParentsCanada
expecting

2 min Read

20 Baby Names That Have Stood the Test of Time
Vanessa Milne

Vanessa Milne

20 Athlete-Inspired Baby Names - ParentsCanada
expecting

< 1 min Read

20 Athlete-Inspired Baby Names
Vanessa Milne

Vanessa Milne

What Foods And Activities Are And Aren’t Safe During Pregnancy - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

What Foods and Activities Are And Aren’t Safe During Pregnancy
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada

Everything You Need To Know About Vaginal Birth After Caesarean (VBAC) - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

Everything You Need To Know About Vaginal Birth After Caesarean (VBAC)
Roseanne Hickey

Roseanne Hickey

Baby Registry Basics (Plus Items We Love!) - Parents Canada
expecting

7 min Read

Baby Registry Basics (Plus Items We Love!)
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada

Deal With Sleep Problems During Pregnancy - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

How to deal with sleep problems during pregnancy
Kayla Wemp

Kayla Wemp

Common Pregnancy Anxieties Answered- Parents Canada
expecting

3 min Read

Common pregnancy anxieties answered
Dr. Amanda Selk

Dr. Amanda Selk

What Is An At-risk Pregnancy? - Parents Canada
expecting

3 min Read

What is an at-risk pregnancy?
Sharon Staseson, RN, MSN

Sharon Staseson, RN, MSN

Dealing With Gender Disappointment - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

Dealing with gender disappointment
Lisa Evans

Lisa Evans

Food-Inspired Baby Names - ParentsCanada
expecting

< 1 min Read

20 food-inspired baby names
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada

What To Pack In Your Hospital Bag - Parents Canada
expecting

< 1 min Read

What to pack in your hospital bag
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada

Tips On Prenatal Skin Care - Parents Canada
expecting

3 min Read

Tips on prenatal skin care
Dr. Courtney Manser, Family Physician

Dr. Courtney Manser, Family Physician

Pregnancy And Swollen Feet - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

Pregnancy and swollen feet
Dr. Jeffrey Cowan, Chiropodist

Dr. Jeffrey Cowan, Chiropodist

What Happens In The Last Weeks And Days Of Pregnancy - Parents Canada
expecting

< 1 min Read

What happens in the last weeks and days of pregnancy
Nancy Levy, RN, MS

Nancy Levy, RN, MS

3 Things You Should Never Say To A Woman After A Miscarriage - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

3 things you should never say to a woman after a miscarriage
Tammy Scott

Tammy Scott

Dealing With Preeclampsia - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

Dealing with Preeclampsia
Erin Dym

Erin Dym

What You Can And Can’t Do While Pregnant - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

What you can and can’t do while pregnant
Erin Dym

Erin Dym

Prenatal Screening For Birth Defects A Good Idea - Parents Canada
expecting

4 min Read

Is prenatal screening for birth defects a good idea?
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada

Lasagna Is The Latest Trend In Revealing Your Baby’s Gender - Parents Canada
expecting

< 1 min Read

Lasagna is the latest trend in revealing your baby’s gender. Really.
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada

Birthing Centre Is Right For You - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

How To Decide If A Birthing Centre Is Right For You
Gabriela Perdomo

Gabriela Perdomo

Nausea And Vomiting During Pregnancy - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

Nausea and vomiting during pregnancy
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada

Becoming A Single Parent By Choice - Parents Canada
expecting

3 min Read

Becoming a single parent by choice
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada

Secondary infertility - Parents Canada
expecting

5 min Read

Secondary infertility: When your family feels incomplete
Kelly Ryan

Kelly Ryan

Ruh-roh Gender Reveal Party Caused A Massive Wildfire - Parents Canada
expecting

< 1 min Read

Ruh-roh, this gender reveal party caused a massive wildfire
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada

Bright Red Cheeks During Pregnancy - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

Why do I have bright red cheeks during pregnancy?
Dr. Marla Shapiro

Dr. Marla Shapiro

The Rundown On C-sections - Parents Canada
expecting

3 min Read

The Rundown on C-sections
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada

How To Treat Morning Sickness Naturally - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

How to treat morning sickness naturally
Karen Robock

Karen Robock

Famous Baby Name Pseudonyms - Parents Canada
expecting

< 1 min Read

Famous Baby Name Pseudonyms
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada

Tips On How To Choose A Baby Name - ParentsCanada
expecting

3 min Read

Tips On How To Choose A Baby Name
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada

Relaxation And Breathing Techniques - Parents Canada
expecting

4 min Read

Relaxation and breathing techniques
Katarina Ehler RN, BScN

Katarina Ehler RN, BScN

Safeguard Your Financial Future Before Baby Arrives - Parents Canada
expecting

3 min Read

Safeguard Your Financial Future Before Baby Arrives
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada

Sharing Their Infertility Is Helping One Couple On The Road To Parenthood - Parents Canada
expecting

3 min Read

How sharing their infertility is helping one couple on the road to parenthood
Anneliese Lawton

Anneliese Lawton

Hypnobirthing: A Different Pain-relief Method - Parents Canada
expecting

3 min Read

Dr. Dave Greenberg tells us why it can sometimes be harder to get pregnant a second time
Dr. Dave Greenberg

Dr. Dave Greenberg

How To Ensure Good Prenatal Nutrition When You’re A Vegetarian - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

How to ensure good prenatal nutrition when you’re a vegetarian
Beth White

Beth White

The Annual Baby Gear Giveaway
Baby

3 min Read

The Annual Baby Gear Giveaway – As Seen on The Morning Show!
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
baby trying to reach the stove
Baby

3 min Read

How to baby proof your home
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Nature-Inspired Baby Names - ParentsCanada
Baby

4 min Read

14 Pretty Nature-Inspired Baby Names
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Shoulders and hair of woman-presenting person in shower rinsing out shampoo from long dark hair with white tiled shower background
Baby

3 min Read

One #twinmoms genius hack for showering while alone with newborns
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Three Edible Solutions To Help With Teething Pain - Parents Canada
Sponsored

3 min Read

Three Edible Solutions To Help With Teething Pain
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Do I Need A Routine For My Baby - Parents Canada
Baby

3 min Read

Do I need a routine for my baby?
Sara Dimerman

Sara Dimerman
Top 10 Baby Products To Put On Your Registry - Parents Canada
Baby

5 min Read

Top 10 Baby Products To Put On Your Registry
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
The One Nutrient Dietitians Don’t Want You To Miss When Starting Solids - Parents Canada
Sponsored

3 min Read

The One Nutrient Dietitians Don’t Want You to Miss When Starting Solids 
Jessica Penner & Nita Sharda

Jessica Penner & Nita Sharda
5 Ways To Offer Your Baby Beef - Parents Canada
Sponsored

3 min Read

5 Ways To Offer Your Baby Beef
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby - Parents Canada
Sponsored

3 min Read

Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby—My Journey
Brielle McConnell

Brielle McConnell
Spiced Prune and Beef Burger for Baby - Parents Canada
Sponsored

2 min Read

Spiced Prune and Beef Burger for Baby
Canada Beef

Canada Beef
Time To Gear Up For New Baby - Parents Canada
Baby

2 min Read

The Everything Baby Giveaway
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
10 Activities To Help Your Baby’s Brain Development - Parents Canada
Baby

5 min Read

10 Activities To Help Your Baby’s Brain Development
Denise Davy

Denise Davy
Why are there so many September birthdays? - Parents Canada
Baby

< 1 min Read

Why are there so many September birthdays?
Amy Valm

Amy Valm
27 Tried And Tested Tips For New Parents - Parents Canada
Baby

4 min Read

27 tried and tested tips for new parents
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Tips For Leaving Your Baby With A Sitter Overnight - Parents Canada
Baby

4 min Read

Tips for leaving your baby with a sitter overnight
Amy Bielby

Amy Bielby
How To Survive Your Maternity Leave - Parents Canada
Baby

3 min Read

How to survive your maternity leave
Amy Bielby

Amy Bielby
Age-by-age Guide To Coping With Separation Anxiety - Parents Canada
Baby

4 min Read

Age-by-age guide to coping with separation anxiety
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
10 Awesome Product Picks For Families With Babies And Toddlers - Parents Canada
Baby

4 min Read

10 Awesome Product Picks for Families with Babies and Toddlers
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Sleep Training For Babies - Parents Canada
Baby

3 min Read

Stop Saying that Sleep Training is Abandonment
Alanna McGinn

Alanna McGinn
Disney Sidekick Baby Names - ParentsCanada
Baby

< 1 min Read

30 Cute Disney Sidekick Baby Names
Sarah Dupuis

Sarah Dupuis
4 Ways To Help Kids Cope With Needles - Parents Canada
Baby

2 min Read

4 ways to help kids cope with needles
Ann Chandler

Ann Chandler
Disney Villain-Inspired Baby Names - ParentsCanada
Baby

< 1 min Read

31 Adorable Disney Villain-Inspired Baby Names
Sarah Dupuis

Sarah Dupuis
Finding Your Place As A Grandparent In A Millennial World - Parents Canada
Baby

2 min Read

Finding your place as a grandparent in a millennial world
Kathy Buckworth

Kathy Buckworth
Astrology For Kids What To Expect From Pisces - Parents Canada
Baby

2 min Read

Astrology for kids: What to expect from Pisces
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Baby At The Table Recipe Ideas from Canada Beef - Parents Canada
Sponsored

< 1 min Read

Baby At The Table – Recipe Ideas from Canada Beef
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Baby Basics - Parents Canada
Baby

7 min Read

Newborn Basics
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
What To Expect When Your Baby Starts Talking - Parents Canada
Baby

2 min Read

What to Expect When Your Baby Starts Talking
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
What To Expect When Your Baby Starts Walking - Parents Canada
Baby

2 min Read

What To Expect When Your Baby Starts Walking
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
How To Introduce Your Baby To Solids - Parents Canada
Baby

5 min Read

How To Introduce Your Baby To Solids
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Everything You Need To Know About Feeding Your Baby - Parents Canada
Baby

9 min Read

Everything You Need To Know About Feeding Your Baby
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Newborn Care How-To’s - Parents Canada
Baby

3 min Read

Newborn Care How-To’s
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
The First 24 Hours - Parents Canada
Baby

4 min Read

The First 24 Hours
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Astrology For Kids What To Expect From Pisces - Parents Canada
Baby

2 min Read

Astrology for kids: What to expect from Scorpio
Amy Valm

Amy Valm
a child plays pretend wearing a space helmet made of cardboard
toddler

3 min Read

The Benefits of Playing Pretend
Kari Reinhardt

Kari Reinhardt
5 Reasons To Potty-train In The Summer Months - Parents Canada
toddler

3 min Read

5 Reasons to Potty-Train in the Summer Months
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
How To Tell If A Late Walker Is A Cause For Concern - Parents Canada
toddler

3 min Read

How to tell if a late walker is a cause for concern
Abigail Cukier

Abigail Cukier
Toddler Won’t Brush His Teeth - Parents Canada
toddler

3 min Read

My toddlers won’t brush their teeth
Erin Dym

Erin Dym
Why Your Toddler Won’t Share And Why It Isn’t Such A Big Deal - Parents Canada
toddler

3 min Read

Why Your Toddler Won’t Share And Why It Isn’t Such A Big Deal
Lisa Evans

Lisa Evans
Will Swearing In Front Of My Kids - Parents Canada
toddler

3 min Read

Will swearing in front of my kids %#$* them up?
Lisa Van De Geyn

Lisa Van De Geyn
Tips For Handling The “terrible Twos” Or The “Threenage Years” - Parents Canada
toddler

2 min Read

Tips for Handling the “Terrible Twos” or the “Threenage years”
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
6 Top Toy Picks For Little Kids - Parents Canada
toddler

3 min Read

6 Top Toy Picks For Little Kids
Katie Dupuis

Katie Dupuis
Toddler Drool Non-Stop - Parents Canada
toddler

2 min Read

Why Does My Toddler Drool Non-Stop?
Dr. Marla Shapiro

Dr. Marla Shapiro
Helping A Reluctant Potty Trainer - Parents Canada
toddler

3 min Read

Helping A Reluctant Potty Trainer
Sara Dimerman

Sara Dimerman
Help Kids Manage Anxiety And Get Improved Sleep - Parents Canada
toddler

2 min Read

Help Kids Manage Anxiety and Get Improved Sleep
Erin Pepler

Erin Pepler
Oral Hygiene Tips For Kids Of All Ages - Parents Canada
toddler

4 min Read

Oral Hygiene Tips for Kids of All Ages
Anaida Deti

Anaida Deti
Sleep Basics By Age - Parents Canada
toddler

10 min Read

Sleep Basics by Age
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
5 Tips For Handling A Picky Eater - Parents Canada
toddler

2 min Read

5 Tips for Handling a Picky Eater
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Potty Training Basics - Parents Canada
toddler

3 min Read

Potty Training Basics
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
3 Parenting Lessons From Ancient Cultures - Parents Canada
toddler

2 min Read

3 Parenting Lessons from Ancient Cultures
Trisse Loxley

Trisse Loxley
Tips For Raising A Multilingual Child - Parents Canada
toddler

3 min Read

Tips for raising a multilingual child
Rosalind Stefanac

Rosalind Stefanac
When Should I Take My Child To The Eye Doctor - Parents Canada
toddler

2 min Read

When should I take my child to the eye doctor?
Sara Curtis

Sara Curtis
Helping Kids To Process And Communicate Difficult Emotions - Parents Canada
Sponsored

3 min Read

Helping Kids to Process and Communicate Difficult Emotions
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Milestones (1 To 3 Years): What To Watch For - Parents Canada
toddler

3 min Read

Milestones (1 to 3 Years): What to Watch For
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Helping Kids Obsessed With Order - Parents Canada
toddler

5 min Read

Helping Kids Obsessed With Order
Stacey Stein

Stacey Stein
Help End Meltdowns With Meditation - Parents Canada
preschool

3 min Read

Help end meltdowns with meditation
Sarah Niman

Sarah Niman
3 Proven Ways To Set Your Daughter Up For Success - Parents Canada
Sponsored

3 min Read

3 proven ways to set your daughter up for success
Girl Guides of Canada

Girl Guides of Canada
How To Prepare Kids To Bathe Alone - Parents Canada
preschool

2 min Read

How To Prepare Kids To Bathe Alone
Liz Bruckner

Liz Bruckner
5 Ways To Throw An Outdoor Winter Birthday Party - Parents Canada
preschool

2 min Read

5 ways to throw an outdoor winter birthday party
Katie Dupuis, Editor-in-Chief

Katie Dupuis, Editor-in-Chief
How To Handle Your Preschooler’s Sleepwalking - Parents Canada
preschool

3 min Read

How to handle your preschooler’s sleepwalking
Kristi York

Kristi York
Kindergarten Readiness Checklist - Parents Canada
preschool

3 min Read

Kindergarten Readiness Checklist
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Preschool Milestones (3 To 5 Years): What To Watch For - Parents Canada
preschool

4 min Read

Preschool Milestones (3 to 5 Years): What to Watch For
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Child’s Nose Picking - Parents Canada
preschool

2 min Read

How to curb your child’s nose picking
Erin Dym

Erin Dym
Things Need to Know About Precocious Puberty - Parents Canada
preschool

3 min Read

What You Need to Know About Precocious Puberty
Angela Rotundo

Angela Rotundo
Go Back To School Naturally With Homeocan - Parents Canada
Sponsored

3 min Read

Go back to school naturally with Homeocan
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Tips To Feeding Your Kids Fruits And Veggies - Parents Canada
preschool

2 min Read

Tips for feeding your kids fruits and veggies
Lianne Castelino & Andrea Howick

Lianne Castelino & Andrea Howick
girl reading a book
preschool

2 min Read

Selective mutism: How to encourage verbal interaction
Amy Bielby

Amy Bielby
little girl reading a book
School

3 min Read

Make reading fun for your school-aged child
Dilia Narduzzi

Dilia Narduzzi
School

2 min Read

We Asked Teachers: What Do You Like to Receive As End-of-Year Gifts?
Katie Dupuis

Katie Dupuis
Girls pillow fighting standing on bed
School

3 min Read

Are Sleepovers Good Or Bad?
Louise Gleeson and Catherine Daye

Louise Gleeson and Catherine Daye
Sara Brunner
Sponsored

4 min Read

How Tech is Helping Teachers Unlock Student Potential
Dr. Elka Walsh

Dr. Elka Walsh
a mother and child walking down a path in the fall
School

3 min Read

Why you should increase how often you walk your kids to school
Janice Biehn

Janice Biehn
child jumps on the sofa stressing out mother who is sitting nearby
School

7 min Read

How To Deal When Your School-Age Child Seems Out Of Control
Dr. Sarah Landy

Dr. Sarah Landy
girl whispering in boy's ear
School

3 min Read

What to do when your child won’t stop talking
Sara Curtis

Sara Curtis
kids at a birthday party throwing confetti
School

3 min Read

Should all classmates get invited to your kid’s birthday?
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
girl on a gym mat doing the splits
School

2 min Read

Are you signing up your kids for too many activities?
Lisa Van De Gyen

Lisa Van De Gyen
How To Communicate With Your Child’s Teacher - Parents Canada
School

4 min Read

How To Communicate With Your Child’s Teacher
Sara Dimerman

Sara Dimerman
black-and-white image of child sitting in hallway looking down at feet and seeming very very sad
School

5 min Read

How Does Play Help Regulate Child Anxiety?
Colleen Fisher-Tully

Colleen Fisher-Tully
young teen girl with dark hair and dark glasses sits in dark room in front of multiple screens
School

4 min Read

Parenting In A World of AI and ChatGPT
Colleen Fisher-Tully

Colleen Fisher-Tully
Expert Tips For Raising Body-positive Kids - Parents Canada
School

4 min Read

Expert tips for raising body-positive kids
Kristin Kean

Kristin Kean
Tips To Treating Fevers - Parents Canada
School

< 1 min Read

Tips For Treating Fevers
Dr. Marla Shapiro

Dr. Marla Shapiro
$200 Can Help Your Child Catch Up - Parents Canada
School

2 min Read

Can $200 Help Your Child “Catch Up”?
Lisa Evans

Lisa Evans
Trick-Or-Treating Be An All Ages Event - Parents Canada
School

3 min Read

Should Trick-Or-Treating Be An All Ages Event?
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Navigating Your Child’s ADHD Diagnosis - Parents Canada
School

8 min Read

Navigating Your Child’s ADHD Diagnosis
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
7 Back-To-School-Themed Books - Parents Canada
School

3 min Read

7 Back-To-School-Themed Books
Lisa Evans

Lisa Evans
Stress-Free Morning Routine For School - Parents Canada
School

2 min Read

How To Create A Stress-Free Morning Routine For School
Lisa Evans

Lisa Evans
Got A Shy Child? Here’s How To Help - Parents Canada
School

2 min Read

Got A Shy Child? Here’s How To Help
Sara Dimerman

Sara Dimerman
7 Sweet Back-To-School Fashion Picks - Parents Canada
School

3 min Read

7 Sweet Back-To-School Fashion Picks
Lisa Tabachnik

Lisa Tabachnik
Full-day Kindergarten Too Much For Four-year-olds - Parents Canada
School

3 min Read

Is full-day kindergarten too much for four-year-olds?
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
My 10-year-old Says He Doesn’t Want To Go Back To School - Parents Canada
School

2 min Read

My 10-Year-Old Says He Doesn’t Want To Go Back To School
Sara Dimerman, Psychologist

Sara Dimerman, Psychologist
How To Make A Diy Chore Chart - Parents Canada
School

< 1 min Read

How to make a DIY chore chart
Alexandra Gater

Alexandra Gater
An Age-By-Age Guide To Kids And Romantic Love -Parents Canada
School

4 min Read

An Age-By-Age Guide To Kids And Romantic Love
Kate Winn

Kate Winn
Expert Tips On Helping Kids Excel At Distance Learning - Parents Canada
School

2 min Read

Expert Tips on Helping Kids Excel at Distance Learning
Karen Robock

Karen Robock
How Girl Guides of Canada Helps Girls to Learn, Grow and Connect - Parents Canada
Sponsored

3 min Read

How Girl Guides of Canada Helps Girls to Learn, Grow and Connect
Katie Dupuis, Editor-in-Chief

Katie Dupuis, Editor-in-Chief
Help Kids Learn To Cope With Stress - Parents Canada
School

2 min Read

Help kids learn to cope with stress
Lisa Evans

Lisa Evans
Canadian summer activities
Family Life

2 min Read

22 quintessential Canadian activities to do this summer
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Ways To Use Your Smartphone
Family Life

3 min Read

5 Screen-Free Ways to Use Your Smartphone This Summer
Katie Dupuis, Editor-in-Chief

Katie Dupuis, Editor-in-Chief
TV Dads Thoughtful Father's Day Gifts
Family Life

5 min Read

Gifts Our Favourite TV Dads Would Want for Father’s Day
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
tree branches
Family Life

3 min Read

In Praise of the ’80s Summer
Katie Dupuis, Editor-in-Chief

Katie Dupuis, Editor-in-Chief
Family Life

3 min Read

Best Road Trip Apps for Summer Adventures
Marc Saltzman

Marc Saltzman
Family Life

< 1 min Read

Enter for a Chance to WIN a $200 Babies R Us Gift Card
Shardae Lang

Shardae Lang
little girl playing with toys on bedroom floor
Family Life

3 min Read

8 Ways To Make Old Toys Seem New Again
Kristi York

Kristi York
illustration of gemini on a pink background
Family Life

2 min Read

Astrology for kids: What to expect from Gemini
Amy Valm

Amy Valm
Children's books to build compassion through food
Family Life

4 min Read

5 Picture Books To Build Compassion in the Lunchroom (and Beyond)
Kris Osborne

Kris Osborne
Surprisingly good dollar store tech items
Family Life

4 min Read

Surprisingly Good Dollar Store Tech Items for Under $5
Marc Saltzman

Marc Saltzman
toddler on a swing
Family Life

3 min Read

Summer safety 101
Amy Bielby

Amy Bielby
Sticky Korean Beef recipe shown as a plate of ground beef and shredded cabbage over rice
Food

2 min Read

Sticky Korean Beef
Claire Tansey

Claire Tansey
muffuletta sandwich stuffed with meat, cheese and veggies
Food

< 1 min Read

Muffuletta
Julie Van Rosendaal

Julie Van Rosendaal
Steak Frites And Key Lime Pie - Parents Canada
Food

2 min Read

Steak frites and key lime pie
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
cookie dough balls on a blue plate
Food

< 1 min Read

11 Tasty After-School Snack Recipes
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
bowl of soba noodles with cucumber
Food

2 min Read

Cold Soba with Cucumbers, Watercress, and Sesame
Alison Roman

Alison Roman
Portobello burger with roasted red pepper and goat cheese
Food

< 1 min Read

6 Tasty Burger Recipes
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
homemade pop tarts with icing on a cooling rack
Food

2 min Read

Homemade Pop Tarts
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
a pavlova topped with fresh fruit and chopped nuts
Food

2 min Read

Pavlova
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
A veggie-packed focaccia sits on a pink sheet pan
Food

< 1 min Read

Spring Vegetable Focaccia
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
strawberry shortcake with whipped cream
Food

< 1 min Read

30 Tasty Mother’s Day Recipes
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Bowl of sweet potato pie with bright orange mashed sweet potatoes covering beef mixture; one spoonful has been dug out to reveal bottom of pie and rests on spoon beside dish.
Food

< 1 min Read

Sweet Potato Cottage Pie
Julie Van Rosendaal

Julie Van Rosendaal
Sticky Korean Beef recipe shown as a plate of ground beef and shredded cabbage over rice
Food

< 1 min Read

11 Simple Family Meals
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
bowls of deconstructed fish taco
Food

< 1 min Read

12 Delicious plant-forward recipes for Earth Month
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
How Private Schools Prepared For Back-to-school Safety - Parents Canada
Private School

4 min Read

How Private Schools Prepared for Back-to-School Safety
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee
5 Tips To Choosing The Right Private School - Parents Canada
Private School

4 min Read

5 tips to choosing the right private school
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
15 Holiday Cookies To Make Right Now - Parents Canada
Private School

3 min Read

Tips On Getting Into Private School
Sydney Loney

Sydney Loney
International Travel Help Students Excel - Parents Canada
Private School

3 min Read

How international travel can help students excel
Sydney Loney

Sydney Loney
Type Of Education Should You Pick - Parents Canada
Private School

3 min Read

Which type of education should you pick?
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Women In Leadership Roles - Parents Canada
Private School

3 min Read

Why Women in Leadership Roles Matter
Lisa Van De Gyen

Lisa Van De Gyen
4 Tips On Paying For Private School - Parents Canada
Private School

3 min Read

4 tips on paying for private school
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
6 Tips To Choosing The Right Private School - Parents Canada
Private School

4 min Read

Why Getting Students Involved With STEM Matters
Lisa Van De Gyen

Lisa Van De Gyen
Everything You Wanted To Know About Private School - Parents Canada
Private School

4 min Read

Everything you wanted to know about private school (but were afraid to ask)
Lisa Van De Gyen

Lisa Van De Gyen
Outside, Inside – It’s All About Learning - Parents Canada
Private School

2 min Read

Outside, inside – It’s all about learning
Jim Christopher

Jim Christopher
Private School

4 min Read

Boosting female leadership
Tracy Cooper

Tracy Cooper
Private School

4 min Read

Outdoor education: The new classroom
Tracy Cooper

Tracy Cooper
Far-flung Experiences Enhance Private Education - Parents Canada
Private School

4 min Read

Far-flung experiences enhance private education
Tracy Cooper

Tracy Cooper
How The Private School Admissions Process Works - Parents Canada
Private School

3 min Read

How the private school admissions process works
Lydia J. Hawkins

Lydia J. Hawkins
10 Types of private schools to consider - Parents Canada
Private School

4 min Read

10 Types of private schools to consider
Tracy Cooper

Tracy Cooper
sparrow stroller
Sponsored

< 1 min Read

Sparrow – Ultra Compact Folding Stroller from Munchkin
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Mom holding baby shoes on pregnant tummy
Sponsored

2 min Read

The CST Advantage Plan
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Microsoft Surface Go 3- Parents Canada
Sponsored

< 1 min Read

Microsoft Surface Go 3
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Children’s Education Trust Of Canada RESPs - Parents Canada
Sponsored

2 min Read

Children’s Education Trust Of Canada RESPs
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Acer Aspire Vero - Parents Canada
Sponsored

2 min Read

Acer Aspire Vero
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Bentgo Kids Chill Lunch Box - Parents Canada
Sponsored

2 min Read

Bentgo Kids Chill Lunch Box
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Pep Rally Backpack - Parents Canada
Sponsored

2 min Read

Pep Rally Backpack
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard in Daydream mint - Parents Canada
Sponsored

2 min Read

Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard in Daydream mint
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Girls empowering Girls - Parents Canada
Sponsored

2 min Read

Fun & friendship are waiting for her at Girl Guides.
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Wilted flowers to show indifference to Mother's Day opt-out emails
Opinion

2 min Read

Do Mother’s Day Opt-Out Emails Help to Ease Grief? The Jury’s Still Out
Katie Dupuis

Katie Dupuis
woman-presenting hands holds almonds against a white linen shirt
Opinion

3 min Read

Does ‘Almond Mom’ Help End Diet Culture or Just Shame Moms?
Colleen Fisher-Tully

Colleen Fisher-Tully
Woman with labour makeup holding newborn
Opinion

3 min Read

Is “Labour Makeup” Really a Thing?
Katie Dupuis

Katie Dupuis
The Mental Load Of Parenting Through A Health Care Crisis - Parents Canada
Opinion

2 min Read

The Mental Load Of Parenting Through A Health Care Crisis
Lisa Evans

Lisa Evans
Surviving The Holidays As A Divorced Parent - Parents Canada
Opinion

3 min Read

Surviving The Holidays As A Divorced Parent
Lisa Evans

Lisa Evans
Why are there so many September birthdays? - Parents Canada
Opinion

< 1 min Read

Why are there so many September birthdays?
Amy Valm

Amy Valm
Opinion

4 min Read

Parents, Let Yourselves Off the Hook for Screen Time
Jennifer Flanagan

Jennifer Flanagan
Finding Your Place As A Grandparent In A Millennial World - Parents Canada
Opinion

2 min Read

Finding your place as a grandparent in a millennial world
Kathy Buckworth

Kathy Buckworth
Opinion

3 min Read

What’s your stance on circumcision?
Astrid Van Den Broek

Astrid Van Den Broek
The Products We Love - Parents Canada

The Products We Love

From camps, books, and something for the grown-ups, find out about all the products we're raving about at Parents Canada.

Expecting

Expecting
10 Signs Of Pregnancy - Parents Canada
Expecting

2 min Read

10 signs of pregnancy
Erin Dym

Erin Dym
toddler boy in white cowboy hat rides a grey toy rocking horse
Expecting

2 min Read

Top Baby Names In 2023
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
3 Things You Should Never Say To A Woman After A Miscarriage - Parents Canada
Expecting

2 min Read

3 things you should never say to a woman after a miscarriage
Tammy Scott

Tammy Scott

Baby & Child Care Encyclopedia

This resource is created in partnership with Canadian health care experts, to give you so much of the important info you need at your fingertips when raising a family. It's the closest thing you can get to a manual on raising kids!

Baby

baby
Baby

3 min Read

How to baby proof your home

ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
baby trying to reach the stove
Do I Need A Routine For My Baby - Parents Canada
Baby

3 min Read

Do I need a routine for my baby?
Sara Dimerman

Sara Dimerman
harried-looking mother holding baby on mat leave
Baby

3 min Read

6 tips for surviving your maternity leave
Anchel Krishna

Anchel Krishna

parent and child working on laundry together looking happy
Toddler

3 min Read

6 Awesome Cleaning Hacks for Busy Parents
Katie Dupuis

Katie Dupuis
little girl playing with toys on bedroom floor
Toddler

3 min Read

8 Ways To Make Old Toys Seem New Again
Kristi York

Kristi York
Help End Meltdowns With Meditation - Parents Canada
Toddler

3 min Read

Help end meltdowns with meditation
Sarah Niman

Sarah Niman

School

4 min Read

Parents, Let Yourselves Off the Hook for Screen Time

It's easy to worry about how much time your kiddo spends in front of the television, tablet or computer during physical distancing. One expert tells us why you shouldn't overthink it.

Jennifer Flanagan

Jennifer Flanagan
little girl reading a book
School

3 min Read

Make reading fun for your school-aged child
Dilia Narduzzi

Dilia Narduzzi
a classroom with big kids desks showing what life is like in middle school
School

4 min Read

6 ways to get your child ready for middle school
Astrid Van Den Broek

Astrid Van Den Broek

Food

2 min Read

Apricot, Sriracha And Ginger-Glazed Meatballs

These meatballs are tangy and sweet with a little bit of heat. Serve them on toothpicks at your potluck or over rice for family dinner.

Greta Podleski

Greta Podleski
Apricot Sriracha and Ginger-Glazed Meatballs - Parents Canada
Portobello burger with roasted red pepper and goat cheese
Food

< 1 min Read

6 Tasty Burger Recipes
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
plate of beans and broccoli rabe
Food

7 min Read

15 budget-friendly recipes
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada

How Private Schools Prepared For Back-to-school Safety - Parents Canada
Private School

4 min Read

How Private Schools Prepared for Back-to-School Safety
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee
5 Tips To Choosing The Right Private School - Parents Canada
Private School

4 min Read

5 tips to choosing the right private school
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
International Travel Help Students Excel - Parents Canada
Private School

3 min Read

How international travel can help students excel
Sydney Loney

Sydney Loney

