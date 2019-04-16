Made Possible With The
hands with light blue nail polish holding flip phone and texting with left index finger
Family Life

3 min Read

‘Flip phones’ are trending again—but are they worth it?

Largely thanks to Gen Z TikTokkers, flip phones are making a comeback. Are they the answer to a less addictive, social media-free phone resource for kids—or just a passing fad? Popularized in the late ’90s and early ’00s, clamshell (a.k.a., flip phones) were trendy for their compact design—a fraction of the size of chunky “brick” […]

Marc Saltzman

Marc Saltzman

Shoulders and hair of woman-presenting person in shower rinsing out shampoo from long dark hair with white tiled shower background
Family Life

3 min Read

baby in a crib smiles up at their parent
expecting

< 1 min Read

20 Baby names that translate to “love”
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Stages Of Fetal Development - Parents Canada
expecting

3 min Read

Stages of fetal development
Karon West, R.N.

Karon West, R.N.
Is A Waterbirth Right For You? - Parents Canada
expecting

3 min Read

Is A Waterbirth Right For You?
Amy Bielby

Amy Bielby
Book Excerpt - Parents Canada
expecting

11 min Read

“Send Me Into the Woods Alone” Book Excerpt: A Million Hands in One Vagina
Erin Pepler

Erin Pepler
What To Pack In Your Hospital Bag - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

What to Pack in Your Hospital Bag
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
9 Tips For Getting Ready For Baby - Parents Canada
expecting

4 min Read

9 Tips for Getting Ready for Baby
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
When To Call The Doctor During Pregnancy - Parents Canada
expecting

< 1 min Read

When To Call the Doctor During Pregnancy
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Second And Third Trimester And Pregnancy Myths - Parents Canada
expecting

4 min Read

Second and Third Trimester and Pregnancy Myths
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Nutrition And Exercise During Pregnancy - Parents Canada
expecting

3 min Read

Nutrition and Exercise During Pregnancy
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Managing Morning Sickness During The First Trimester - Parents Canada
expecting

4 min Read

Managing morning sickness during the first trimester
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
20+ Essential Items For A New Baby - Parents Canada
expecting

< 1 min Read

20+ Essential Items for a New Baby
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
What You Need To Know About Gestational Diabetes - Parents Canada
expecting

4 min Read

What you need to know about gestational diabetes
Lauren Davidson

Lauren Davidson
15 Top Lists For Baby Names - Parents Canada
expecting

< 1 min Read

15 Top Lists For Baby Names
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
30 Celebrity-Inspired Baby Names - Parents Canada
expecting

< 1 min Read

30 Celebrity-Inspired Baby Names
Vanessa Milne

Vanessa Milne
75 Disney-Inspired Baby Names - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

75 Disney-Inspired Baby Names
Vanessa Milne

Vanessa Milne
20 Baby Names From The 1950s That Are Back In Style - Parents Canada
expecting

< 1 min Read

20 Baby Names from the 1950s that are Back in Style
Vanessa Milne

Vanessa Milne
How To Save Up For A Mat Leave - Parents Canada
expecting

3 min Read

How to save up for a mat leave
Sarah Sawler

Sarah Sawler
50 Baby Names Inspired By Places - Parents Canada
expecting

< 1 min Read

50 Baby Names Inspired by Places
Vanessa Milne

Vanessa Milne
30 One-Syllable Baby Names - Parents Canada
expecting

< 1 min Read

30 One-Syllable Baby Names
Vanessa Milne

Vanessa Milne
30 Unisex Baby Names - Parents Canada
expecting

< 1 min Read

30 Unisex Baby Names
Vanessa Milne

Vanessa Milne
Canada’s Top 100 Baby Names In 2020 - Parents Canada
expecting

< 1 min Read

Canada’s Top 100 Baby Names in 2020
Vanessa Milne

Vanessa Milne
20 Baby Names That Have Stood the Test of Time - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

20 Baby Names That Have Stood the Test of Time
Vanessa Milne

Vanessa Milne
20 Athlete-Inspired Baby Names - Parents Canada
expecting

< 1 min Read

20 Athlete-Inspired Baby Names
Vanessa Milne

Vanessa Milne
10 Tips For Picking Great Baby Names - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

10 Tips For Picking Great Baby Names
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
What Foods And Activities Are And Aren’t Safe During Pregnancy - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

What Foods and Activities Are And Aren’t Safe During Pregnancy
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Everything You Need To Know About Vaginal Birth After Caesarean (VBAC) - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

Everything You Need To Know About Vaginal Birth After Caesarean (VBAC)
Roseanne Hickey

Roseanne Hickey
Baby Registry Basics (Plus Items We Love!) - Parents Canada
expecting

7 min Read

Baby Registry Basics (Plus Items We Love!)
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Deal With Sleep Problems During Pregnancy - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

How to deal with sleep problems during pregnancy
Kayla Wemp

Kayla Wemp
Common Pregnancy Anxieties Answered- Parents Canada
expecting

3 min Read

Common pregnancy anxieties answered
Dr. Amanda Selk

Dr. Amanda Selk
10 Signs Of Pregnancy - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

10 signs of pregnancy
Erin Dym

Erin Dym
What Is An At-risk Pregnancy? - Parents Canada
expecting

3 min Read

What is an at-risk pregnancy?
Sharon Staseson, RN, MSN

Sharon Staseson, RN, MSN
Dealing With Gender Disappointment - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

Dealing with gender disappointment
Lisa Evans

Lisa Evans
Food-Inspired Baby Names - Parents Canada
expecting

< 1 min Read

20 food-inspired baby names
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
What To Pack In Your Hospital Bag - Parents Canada
expecting

< 1 min Read

What to pack in your hospital bag
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Tips On Prenatal Skin Care - Parents Canada
expecting

3 min Read

Tips on prenatal skin care
Dr. Courtney Manser, Family Physician

Dr. Courtney Manser, Family Physician
Pregnancy And Swollen Feet - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

Pregnancy and swollen feet
Dr. Jeffrey Cowan, Chiropodist

Dr. Jeffrey Cowan, Chiropodist
What Happens In The Last Weeks And Days Of Pregnancy - Parents Canada
expecting

< 1 min Read

What happens in the last weeks and days of pregnancy
Nancy Levy, RN, MS

Nancy Levy, RN, MS
3 Things You Should Never Say To A Woman After A Miscarriage - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

3 things you should never say to a woman after a miscarriage
Tammy Scott

Tammy Scott
Dealing With Preeclampsia - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

Dealing with Preeclampsia
Erin Dym

Erin Dym
What You Can And Can’t Do While Pregnant - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

What you can and can’t do while pregnant
Erin Dym

Erin Dym
Prenatal Screening For Birth Defects A Good Idea - Parents Canada
expecting

4 min Read

Is prenatal screening for birth defects a good idea?
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
mom holding baby
expecting

3 min Read

6 tips for surviving your maternity leave
Anchel Krishna

Anchel Krishna
Baby Name Finder - Parents Canada
expecting

< 1 min Read

Baby Name Finder
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Lasagna Is The Latest Trend In Revealing Your Baby’s Gender - Parents Canada
expecting

< 1 min Read

Lasagna is the latest trend in revealing your baby’s gender. Really.
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Birthing Centre Is Right For You - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

How To Decide If A Birthing Centre Is Right For You
Gabriela Perdomo

Gabriela Perdomo
Nausea And Vomiting During Pregnancy - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

Nausea and vomiting during pregnancy
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Becoming A Single Parent By Choice - Parents Canada
expecting

3 min Read

Becoming a single parent by choice
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Secondary infertility - Parents Canada
expecting

5 min Read

Secondary infertility: When your family feels incomplete
Kelly Ryan

Kelly Ryan
Ruh-roh Gender Reveal Party Caused A Massive Wildfire - Parents Canada
expecting

< 1 min Read

Ruh-roh, this gender reveal party caused a massive wildfire
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Bright Red Cheeks During Pregnancy - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

Why do I have bright red cheeks during pregnancy?
Dr. Marla Shapiro

Dr. Marla Shapiro
The Rundown On C-sections - Parents Canada
expecting

3 min Read

The Rundown on C-sections
ParentsCanada staff

ParentsCanada staff
How To Treat Morning Sickness Naturally - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

How to treat morning sickness naturally
Karen Robock

Karen Robock
Famous Baby Name Pseudonyms - Parents Canada
expecting

< 1 min Read

Famous Baby Name Pseudonyms
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Tips On How To Choose A Baby Name - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

Tips On How To Choose A Baby Name
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Relaxation And Breathing Techniques - Parents Canada
expecting

4 min Read

Relaxation and breathing techniques
Katarina Ehler RN, BScN

Katarina Ehler RN, BScN
Safeguard Your Financial Future Before Baby Arrives - Parents Canada
expecting

3 min Read

Safeguard Your Financial Future Before Baby Arrives
ParentsCanada staff

ParentsCanada staff
Sharing Their Infertility Is Helping One Couple On The Road To Parenthood - Parents Canada
expecting

3 min Read

How sharing their infertility is helping one couple on the road to parenthood
Anneliese Lawton

Anneliese Lawton
Hypnobirthing: A Different Pain-relief Method - Parents Canada
expecting

3 min Read

Dr. Dave Greenberg tells us why it can sometimes be harder to get pregnant a second time
Dr. Dave Greenberg

Dr. Dave Greenberg
How To Ensure Good Prenatal Nutrition When You’re A Vegetarian - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

How to ensure good prenatal nutrition when you’re a vegetarian
Beth White

Beth White
Safe Vaccinations During Pregnancy - Parents Canada
expecting

2 min Read

Which vaccinations are safe during pregnancy?
Andrea Skorenki, MD

Andrea Skorenki, MD
5 Sources Of Pregnancy Support - Parents Canada
expecting

3 min Read

5 sources of pregnancy support
Dilia Narduzzi

Dilia Narduzzi
What To Know About Contraception After Pregnancy - Parents Canada
expecting

3 min Read

What to know about contraception after pregnancy
Dr. Courtney Manser, Family Physician

Dr. Courtney Manser, Family Physician
Plan A Safe And Fun Babymoon - Parents Canada
expecting

3 min Read

How to plan a safe and fun babymoon
Lisa Evans

Lisa Evans
The Latest Trends In Birthing - Parents Canada
expecting

3 min Read

The latest trends in birthing
Judy Silver and Carmen Felix, Registered Midwife

Judy Silver and Carmen Felix, Registered Midwife
What You Should Know Before Being Induced - Parents Canada
expecting

3 min Read

What you should know before being induced
Andrea Skorenki, MD

Andrea Skorenki, MD
Shoulders and hair of woman-presenting person in shower rinsing out shampoo from long dark hair with white tiled shower background
Baby

3 min Read

One #twinmoms genius hack for showering while alone with newborns
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
baby on the floor reaching for a drawer
Baby

3 min Read

How to baby proof your home
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Three Edible Solutions To Help With Teething Pain - Parents Canada
Sponsored

3 min Read

Three Edible Solutions To Help With Teething Pain
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Do I Need A Routine For My Baby - Parents Canada
Baby

3 min Read

Do I need a routine for my baby?
Sara Dimerman

Sara Dimerman
Top 10 Baby Products To Put On Your Registry - Parents Canada
Baby

5 min Read

Top 10 Baby Products To Put On Your Registry
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
The One Nutrient Dietitians Don’t Want You To Miss When Starting Solids - Parents Canada
Sponsored

3 min Read

The One Nutrient Dietitians Don’t Want You to Miss When Starting Solids 
Jessica Penner & Nita Sharda

Jessica Penner & Nita Sharda
5 Ways To Offer Your Baby Beef - Parents Canada
Sponsored

3 min Read

5 Ways To Offer Your Baby Beef
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby - Parents Canada
Sponsored

3 min Read

Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby—My Journey
Brielle McConnell

Brielle McConnell
Spiced Prune and Beef Burger for Baby - Parents Canada
Sponsored

2 min Read

Spiced Prune and Beef Burger for Baby
Canada Beef

Canada Beef
Time To Gear Up For New Baby - Parents Canada
Baby

2 min Read

The Everything Baby Giveaway
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
10 Activities To Help Your Baby’s Brain Development - Parents Canada
Baby

5 min Read

10 Activities To Help Your Baby’s Brain Development
Denise Davy

Denise Davy
Why are there so many September birthdays? - Parents Canada
Baby

< 1 min Read

Why are there so many September birthdays?
Amy Valm

Amy Valm
27 Tried And Tested Tips For New Parents - Parents Canada
Baby

4 min Read

27 tried and tested tips for new parents
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Tips For Leaving Your Baby With A Sitter Overnight - Parents Canada
Baby

4 min Read

Tips for leaving your baby with a sitter overnight
Amy Bielby

Amy Bielby
How To Survive Your Maternity Leave - Parents Canada
Baby

3 min Read

How to survive your maternity leave
Amy Bielby

Amy Bielby
Age-by-age Guide To Coping With Separation Anxiety - Parents Canada
Baby

4 min Read

Age-by-age guide to coping with separation anxiety
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
10 Awesome Product Picks For Families With Babies And Toddlers - Parents Canada
Baby

4 min Read

10 Awesome Product Picks for Families with Babies and Toddlers
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Sleep Training For Babies - Parents Canada
Baby

3 min Read

Stop Saying that Sleep Training is Abandonment
Alanna McGinn

Alanna McGinn
31 Cute Disney Sidekick Baby Names - Parents Canada
Baby

< 1 min Read

30 Cute Disney Sidekick Baby Names
Sarah Dupuis

Sarah Dupuis
Why Some Germs Are Good For Toddlers - Parents Canada
Baby

3 min Read

Why some germs are good for toddlers
Courtney Manser, M.D.

Courtney Manser, M.D.
14 Pretty Nature-Inspired Baby Names - Parents Canada
Baby

4 min Read

14 Pretty Nature-Inspired Baby Names
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
4 Ways To Help Kids Cope With Needles - Parents Canada
Baby

2 min Read

4 ways to help kids cope with needles
Ann Chandler

Ann Chandler
31 Adorable Disney Villain-Inspired Baby Names - Parents Canada
Baby

< 1 min Read

31 Adorable Disney Villain-Inspired Baby Names
Sarah Dupuis

Sarah Dupuis
Finding Your Place As A Grandparent In A Millennial World - Parents Canada
Baby

2 min Read

Finding your place as a grandparent in a millennial world
Kathy Buckworth

Kathy Buckworth
Astrology For Kids What To Expect From Pisces - Parents Canada
Baby

2 min Read

Astrology for kids: What to expect from Pisces
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Baby At The Table Recipe Ideas from Canada Beef - Parents Canada
Sponsored

< 1 min Read

Baby At The Table – Recipe Ideas from Canada Beef
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Baby Basics - Parents Canada
Baby

7 min Read

Baby Basics
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
What To Expect When Your Baby Starts Talking - Parents Canada
Baby

2 min Read

What to Expect When Your Baby Starts Talking
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
What To Expect When Your Baby Starts Walking - Parents Canada
Baby

2 min Read

What To Expect When Your Baby Starts Walking
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
How To Introduce Your Baby To Solids - Parents Canada
Baby

5 min Read

How To Introduce Your Baby To Solids
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Everything You Need To Know About Feeding Your Baby - Parents Canada
Baby

9 min Read

Everything You Need To Know About Feeding Your Baby
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Newborn Care How-To’s - Parents Canada
Baby

3 min Read

Newborn Care How-To’s
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
The First 24 Hours - Parents Canada
Baby

4 min Read

The First 24 Hours
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Astrology For Kids What To Expect From Pisces - Parents Canada
Baby

2 min Read

Astrology for kids: What to expect from Scorpio
Amy Valm

Amy Valm
Will Swearing In Front Of My Kids - Parents Canada
toddler

3 min Read

Will swearing in front of my kids %#$* them up?
Lisa Van De Geyn, Deputy Editor of ParentsCanada

Lisa Van De Geyn, Deputy Editor of ParentsCanada
Tips For Handling The “terrible Twos” Or The “Threenage Years” - Parents Canada
toddler

2 min Read

Tips for Handling the “Terrible Twos” or the “Threenage years”
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
6 Top Toy Picks For Little Kids - Parents Canada
toddler

3 min Read

6 Top Toy Picks For Little Kids
Katie Dupuis

Katie Dupuis
Why Your Toddler Won’t Share And Why It Isn’t Such A Big Deal - Parents Canada
toddler

3 min Read

Why Your Toddler Won’t Share And Why It Isn’t Such A Big Deal
Lisa Evans

Lisa Evans
Toddler Won’t Brush His Teeth - Parents Canada
toddler

3 min Read

My toddler won’t brush his teeth
Erin Dym

Erin Dym
Toddler Drool Non-Stop - Parents Canada
toddler

2 min Read

Why Does My Toddler Drool Non-Stop?
Dr. Marla Shapiro

Dr. Marla Shapiro
5 Reasons To Potty-train In The Summer Months - Parents Canada
toddler

3 min Read

5 Reasons to Potty-Train in the Summer Months
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Helping A Reluctant Potty Trainer - Parents Canada
toddler

3 min Read

Helping A Reluctant Potty Trainer
Sara Dimerman

Sara Dimerman
Help Kids Manage Anxiety And Get Improved Sleep - Parents Canada
toddler

2 min Read

Help Kids Manage Anxiety and Get Improved Sleep
Erin Pepler

Erin Pepler
How To Tell If A Late Walker Is A Cause For Concern - Parents Canada
toddler

3 min Read

How to tell if a late walker is a cause for concern
Abigail Cukier

Abigail Cukier
Oral Hygiene Tips For Kids Of All Ages - Parents Canada
toddler

4 min Read

Oral Hygiene Tips for Kids of All Ages
Anaida Deti

Anaida Deti
Sleep Basics By Age - Parents Canada
toddler

10 min Read

Sleep Basics by Age
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
5 Tips For Handling A Picky Eater - Parents Canada
toddler

2 min Read

5 Tips for Handling a Picky Eater
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Potty Training Basics - Parents Canada
toddler

3 min Read

Potty Training Basics
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
3 Parenting Lessons From Ancient Cultures - Parents Canada
toddler

2 min Read

3 Parenting Lessons from Ancient Cultures
Trisse Loxley

Trisse Loxley
Tips For Raising A Multilingual Child - Parents Canada
toddler

3 min Read

Tips for raising a multilingual child
Rosalind Stefanac

Rosalind Stefanac
17+ Great Easter Gifts For Kids - Parents Canada
toddler

< 1 min Read

17+ great Easter gifts for kids
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
When Should I Take My Child To The Eye Doctor - Parents Canada
toddler

2 min Read

When should I take my child to the eye doctor?
Sara Curtis

Sara Curtis
Helping Kids To Process And Communicate Difficult Emotions - Parents Canada
Sponsored

3 min Read

Helping Kids to Process and Communicate Difficult Emotions
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Milestones (1 To 3 Years): What To Watch For - Parents Canada
toddler

3 min Read

Milestones (1 to 3 Years): What to Watch For
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Helping Kids Obsessed With Order - Parents Canada
toddler

5 min Read

Helping Kids Obsessed With Order
Stacey Stein

Stacey Stein
What To Do If Your Toddler Isn’t Talking Yet - Parents Canada
toddler

2 min Read

What to Do if Your Toddler Isn’t Talking Yet
Erin Dym

Erin Dym
How To Curb A Fussy Eater - Parents Canada
toddler

3 min Read

How to curb a fussy eater
Dilia Narduzzi

Dilia Narduzzi
Toddler Prefer One Parent Over The Other - Parents Canada
toddler

2 min Read

Does your toddler prefer one parent over the other?
Amy Bielby

Amy Bielby
little girl in a greenhouse
toddler

2 min Read

The Benefits of Playing Pretend
Kari Reinhardt

Kari Reinhardt
3 Proven Ways To Set Your Daughter Up For Success - Parents Canada
Sponsored

3 min Read

3 proven ways to set your daughter up for success
Girl Guides of Canada

Girl Guides of Canada
How To Prepare Kids To Bathe Alone - Parents Canada
preschool

2 min Read

How To Prepare Kids To Bathe Alone
Liz Bruckner

Liz Bruckner
5 Ways To Throw An Outdoor Winter Birthday Party - Parents Canada
preschool

2 min Read

5 ways to throw an outdoor winter birthday party
Katie Dupuis, Editor-in-Chief

Katie Dupuis, Editor-in-Chief
How To Handle Your Preschooler’s Sleepwalking - Parents Canada
preschool

3 min Read

How to handle your preschooler’s sleepwalking
Kristi York

Kristi York
Help End Meltdowns With Meditation - Parents Canada
preschool

3 min Read

Help end meltdowns with meditation
Sarah Niman

Sarah Niman
Kindergarten Readiness Checklist - Parents Canada
preschool

3 min Read

Kindergarten Readiness Checklist
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Preschool Milestones (3 To 5 Years): What To Watch For - Parents Canada
preschool

4 min Read

Preschool Milestones (3 to 5 Years): What to Watch For
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Child’s Nose Picking - Parents Canada
preschool

2 min Read

How to curb your child’s nose picking
Erin Dym

Erin Dym
Things Need to Know About Precocious Puberty - Parents Canada
preschool

3 min Read

What You Need to Know About Precocious Puberty
Angela Rotundo

Angela Rotundo
Go Back To School Naturally With Homeocan - Parents Canada
Sponsored

3 min Read

Go back to school naturally with Homeocan
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Tips To Feeding Your Kids Fruits And Veggies - Parents Canada
preschool

2 min Read

Tips to feeding your kids fruits and veggies
Lianne Castelino & Andrea Howick

Lianne Castelino & Andrea Howick
girl reading a book
preschool

2 min Read

Selective mutism: How to encourage verbal interaction
Amy Bielby

Amy Bielby
Expert Tips For Raising Body-positive Kids - Parents Canada
School

4 min Read

Expert tips for raising body-positive kids
Kristin Kean

Kristin Kean
Tips For Taming The Ravenous Eater - Parents Canada
School

2 min Read

Tips for taming the ravenous eater
ParentsCanada staff

ParentsCanada staff
Tips To Treating Fevers - Parents Canada
School

< 1 min Read

Tips To Treating Fevers
Dr. Marla Shapiro

Dr. Marla Shapiro
$200 Can Help Your Child Catch Up - Parents Canada
School

2 min Read

Can $200 Help Your Child “Catch Up”?
Lisa Evans

Lisa Evans
Trick-Or-Treating Be An All Ages Event - Parents Canada
School

3 min Read

Should Trick-Or-Treating Be An All Ages Event?
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Navigating Your Child’s ADHD Diagnosis - Parents Canada
School

8 min Read

Navigating Your Child’s ADHD Diagnosis
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
How To Communicate With Your Child’s Teacher - Parents Canada
School

4 min Read

How To Communicate With Your Child’s Teacher
Sara Dimerman

Sara Dimerman
7 Back-To-School-Themed Books - Parents Canada
School

3 min Read

7 Back-To-School-Themed Books
Lisa Evans

Lisa Evans
Stress-Free Morning Routine For School - Parents Canada
School

2 min Read

How To Create A Stress-Free Morning Routine For School
Lisa Evans

Lisa Evans
Got A Shy Child? Here’s How To Help - Parents Canada
School

2 min Read

Got A Shy Child? Here’s How To Help
Sara Dimerman

Sara Dimerman
7 Sweet Back-To-School Fashion Picks - Parents Canada
School

3 min Read

7 Sweet Back-To-School Fashion Picks
Lisa Tabachnik

Lisa Tabachnik
Full-day Kindergarten Too Much For Four-year-olds - Parents Canada
School

3 min Read

Is full-day kindergarten too much for four-year-olds?
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
My 10-year-old Says He Doesn’t Want To Go Back To School - Parents Canada
School

2 min Read

My 10-Year-Old Says He Doesn’t Want To Go Back To School
Sara Dimerman, Psychologist

Sara Dimerman, Psychologist
How To Make A Diy Chore Chart - Parents Canada
School

< 1 min Read

How to make a DIY chore chart
Alexandra Gater

Alexandra Gater
An Age-By-Age Guide To Kids And Romantic Love -Parents Canada
School

4 min Read

An Age-By-Age Guide To Kids And Romantic Love
Kate Winn

Kate Winn
Expert Tips On Helping Kids Excel At Distance Learning - Parents Canada
School

2 min Read

Expert Tips on Helping Kids Excel at Distance Learning
Karen Robock

Karen Robock
How Girl Guides of Canada Helps Girls to Learn, Grow and Connect - Parents Canada
Sponsored

3 min Read

How Girl Guides of Canada Helps Girls to Learn, Grow and Connect
Katie Dupuis, Editor-in-Chief

Katie Dupuis, Editor-in-Chief
Help Kids Learn To Cope With Stress - Parents Canada
School

2 min Read

Help kids learn to cope with stress
Lisa Evans

Lisa Evans
20+ Cool Products For Back To School - Parents Canada
School

< 1 min Read

20+ cool products for back to school
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
5 Must-have Skills For Kindergarten Success - Parents Canada
School

5 min Read

5 must-have skills for kindergarten success
Lana Button

Lana Button
Growing Pains 101: 5 Fast Facts - Parents Canada
School

2 min Read

Growing pains 101: 5 fast facts
Tammy Sutherland

Tammy Sutherland
4 Ways To Teach Kids Empathy - Parents Canada
School

3 min Read

4 ways to teach kids empathy
Liz Bruckner

Liz Bruckner
Allergies Or Hay Fever? We Asked An Expert - Parents Canada
School

2 min Read

Allergies Or Hay Fever? We Asked An Expert
Dr. Marla Shapiro

Dr. Marla Shapiro
Is It Ok To Take Over Your Kids’ Homework - Parents Canada
School

4 min Read

Is It OK To Take Over Your Kids’ Homework?
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
How Private Schools Prepared For Back-to-school Safety - Parents Canada
Private School

4 min Read

How Private Schools Prepared for Back-to-School Safety
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee
5 Tips To Choosing The Right Private School - Parents Canada
Private School

4 min Read

5 tips to choosing the right private school
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
15 Holiday Cookies To Make Right Now - Parents Canada
Private School

3 min Read

Tips On Getting Into Private School
Sydney Loney

Sydney Loney
International Travel Help Students Excel - Parents Canada
Private School

3 min Read

How international travel can help students excel
Sydney Loney

Sydney Loney
Type Of Education Should You Pick - Parents Canada
Private School

3 min Read

Which type of education should you pick?
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
Women In Leadership Roles - Parents Canada
Private School

3 min Read

Why Women in Leadership Roles Matter
Lisa Van De Gyen

Lisa Van De Gyen
4 Tips On Paying For Private School - Parents Canada
Private School

3 min Read

4 tips on paying for private school
ParentsCanada

ParentsCanada
6 Tips To Choosing The Right Private School - Parents Canada
Private School

4 min Read

Why Getting Students Involved With STEM Matters
Lisa Van De Gyen

Lisa Van De Gyen
Everything You Wanted To Know About Private School - Parents Canada
Private School

4 min Read

Everything you wanted to know about private school (but were afraid to ask)
Lisa Van De Gyen

Lisa Van De Gyen
Outside, Inside – It’s All About Learning - Parents Canada
Private School

2 min Read

Outside, inside – It’s all about learning
Jim Christopher

Jim Christopher
Private School

4 min Read

Boosting female leadership
Tracy Cooper

Tracy Cooper
Private School

4 min Read

Outdoor education: The new classroom
Tracy Cooper

Tracy Cooper
Far-flung Experiences Enhance Private Education - Parents Canada
Private School

4 min Read

Far-flung experiences enhance private education
Tracy Cooper

Tracy Cooper
How The Private School Admissions Process Works - Parents Canada
Private School

3 min Read

How the private school admissions process works
Lydia J. Hawkins

Lydia J. Hawkins
10 Types of private schools to consider - Parents Canada
Private School

4 min Read

10 Types of private schools to consider
Tracy Cooper

Tracy Cooper
Featured Resource

Annual Guide for New Parents

If you're expecting a new addition (or if you've just welcomed one!), this magazine has your name on it. Chock-full of tips, tricks and advice for pregnancy and the early months of parenthood, it's a must-read for all new moms and dads. Enjoy!

Internet Safety Tips for the Whole Family

Mentally preparing for pregnancy after miscarriage
10 Tips for Better School Lunches
5 ways to throw an outdoor winter birthday party
Tips for taming the ravenous eater
5 Tips for Handling a Picky Eater
Spiced Prune and Beef Burger for Baby

School

2 min Read

Tips for taming the ravenous eater

It's better for your child's health that they don't gobble down their food. Here are some tips to get them to slow down during meal time.

ParentsCanada staff

ParentsCanada staff
Food

3 min Read

Surprising Food Sources of Vitamin D + Recipes

At our neighbourhood school bus stop, all we talk about lately is vitamin D—a nutrient our bodies can manufacture through exposure to sunlight. This vitamin helps us maintain strong bones and teeth, but that’s not what a group of winter-weary parents are talking about. We just want to feel less blah, and we know vitamin […]

Colleen Fisher Tully

Colleen Fisher Tully
Join ParentsCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for the latest parenting resources, expert advice, tips, and more.

Made Possible With The Support Of Ontario Creates

