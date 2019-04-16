ParentsCanada

3 min Read‘Flip phones’ are trending again—but are they worth it?
Largely thanks to Gen Z TikTokkers, flip phones are making a comeback. Are they the answer to a less addictive, social media-free phone resource for kids—or just a passing fad? Popularized in the late ’90s and early ’00s, clamshell (a.k.a., flip phones) were trendy for their compact design—a fraction of the size of chunky “brick” […]
Click Any Category Below to Get the Latest Content Relevant to You.
Featured Resource
If you’re expecting a new addition (or if you’ve just welcomed one!), this magazine has your name on it. Chock-full of tips, tricks and advice for pregnancy and the early months of parenthood, it’s a must-read for all new moms and dads. Enjoy!
Featured Resource
A resource guide on learning and education with the support of technology.
Featured Resources
From camps, books, and something for the grown-ups, find out about all the products we're raving about at Parents Canada.
Featured Resource
This resource is created in partnership with Canadian health care experts, to give you so much of the important info you need at your fingertips when raising a family. It’s the closest thing you can get to a manual on raising kids!
2 min ReadSpiced Prune and Beef Burger for Baby
This flavourful and moist burger is designed with your baby’s nutritional needs in mind. You can use any type of ground beef: extra-lean, lean, medium or regular. However, babies need to consume adequate fat for their growth and development so regular ground beef is a good choice for this recipe. When combining the burger ingredients, […]
2 min ReadTips for taming the ravenous eater
It's better for your child's health that they don't gobble down their food. Here are some tips to get them to slow down during meal time.
3 min ReadSurprising Food Sources of Vitamin D + Recipes
At our neighbourhood school bus stop, all we talk about lately is vitamin D—a nutrient our bodies can manufacture through exposure to sunlight. This vitamin helps us maintain strong bones and teeth, but that’s not what a group of winter-weary parents are talking about. We just want to feel less blah, and we know vitamin […]